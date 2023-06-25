Charity Lawson: "Sh-t hits the fan" on my 'The Bachelorette' season, my "emotions took over"
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/25/2023
Charity Lawson has admitted "sh-t hits the fan" on her The Bachelorette season and there was a time during filming when her emotions totally took over.
"There's a point in the season where, you know, sh-t hits the fan," Charity teased of The Bachelorette's upcoming twentieth season during the June 20 episode of the "Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe" podcast.
"And I was going through [a lot]. It was just a really heavy week for me. I think there was a lot going on, but in particular, this moment was surrounded by a situation that was being dragged out."
Charity, a child and family therapist from Columbus, GA who has a master's degree in clinical mental health counseling from Auburn University, found fame when she competed for Zach Shallcross' heart on The Bachelor's 27th season earlier this year.