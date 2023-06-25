Charity Lawson has admitted "sh-t hits the fan" on her The Bachelorette season and there was a time during filming when her emotions totally took over.

"There's a point in the season where, you know, sh-t hits the fan," Charity teased of The Bachelorette's upcoming twentieth season during the June 20 episode of the "Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe" podcast.

"And I was going through [a lot]. It was just a really heavy week for me. I think there was a lot going on, but in particular, this moment was surrounded by a situation that was being dragged out."

Charity suggested that a bachelor -- once she came to like and trust on the show -- ended up betraying or disappointing her.

"For me, I think, me saying, 'The rose is on your chest, but who's to say I can't clip it off?' Obviously that's me being [in control]," Charity shared.

"There's a moment for me where I think obviously my emotions took over, but also, I think I was having this internal battle of being indecisive."

Charity told Kaitlyn Bristowe -- who starred on The Bachelorette's eleventh season before co-hosting back-to-back seasons starring Katie Thurston and Michelle Young -- that her season taught her "a lot more about truly trusting" her intuition.

"I wasn't wrong. But that was something that I was sitting on, and again, like I said, it was dragged out far too long," Charity said.

One of Charity's red flags in dating is a man who is wishy-washy, but Kaitlyn assured the upcoming The Bachelorette star that it's very easy to be "fooled and tricked" on the show.

"Oh yeah," Charity agreed. "[I set boundaries], like, 'You're not going to do this to me, so you can chill!'"

The Bachelorette's twentieth season is right around the corner and will premiere Monday, June 26 on ABC.

The Bachelorette episodes will air each week in the series' new slightly-later time period at 9PM ET/PT on Monday nights.

In a promo ABC released for The Bachelorette 20, Charity says, "I'm not here for the foolishness."

Charity also laments, "This is not, like, a game."

The Bachelor host Jesse Palmer can then be heard asking Charity, "You're taking the rose away?"

Charity proceeds to cry and admit, "This is the hardest thing I've ever had to do."

When asked to tease her Fantasy Suites on Kaitlyn's podcast, Charity blurted out that they were "rocky" and it wasn't smooth sailing.

Charity also described her The Bachelorette finale as "emotional," hinting that there was quite a bit of sadness on her last day of filming.

According to Season 12 The Bachelorette star JoJo Fletcher, Charity was "really torn" between her bachelors towards the end of filming.

"From what I know, her top couple of guys, I think, she was really torn between," JoJo recently told Us Weekly, claiming to have the inside scoop on Charity's season.

And JoJo's husband Jordan Rodgers said Charity probably had a tough decision to make because she had "a really good group of guys" competing for her heart.

"The group of guys that we got to meet [while making our The Bachelorette cameo] -- there's a few [where] I think she's going to have a little bit of a hard time. I'll tell you that," Jordan said.

The sports analyst added, "I was vibing with them! When we were done filming, I was chatting with them and was like, 'I like these guys!'"

Charity, a child and family therapist from Columbus, GA who has a master's degree in clinical mental health counseling from Auburn University, found fame when she competed for Zach Shallcross' heart on The Bachelor's 27th season earlier this year.

Charity brought Zach to her hometown in Georgia to meet her family, but then he blindsided and eliminated her in fourth place.

Charity was officially announced as the new The Bachelorette star on The Bachelor: The Women Tell All special that aired in March, and her cast of 25 bachelors was announced in late May.

Charity admitted in a promo for the show that she definitely had her "work cut out" for her with all of these men on Night 1 and beyond.

And Charity said on The Jennifer Hudson Show on May 11 that she's looking for a confident, funny and authentic man with a great smile and some swag.

In terms of what she brings to the table as the new Bachelorette, Charity told Kaitlyn that she's an active listener and a good communicator.

Charity also prides herself on wearing her emotions on her sleeve and being candid and truthful with the men she dates.

