"It has been the absolute best ride -- but very, very fast," Charity said on the June 20 episode of the "Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe" podcast of her entire experience on The Bachelor franchise, which began with a stint on Zach Shallcross' season of The Bachelor.
"It was one of the biggest risks I've taken," she added.
But Charity assured Kaitlyn Bristowe that she's "1,000 percent" pleased she had decided to take that risk and look for love -- twice -- on national television.
"I mean, even if you were to ask me back on Zach's season, [I was happy then]. I'm still happy," Charity shared.
Zach blindsided and crushed Charity when he eliminated her in fourth place after hometown dates on The Bachelor's 27th season, which aired earlier this year.
"Obviously the outcome wasn't great," Charity continued, "but no, I was happy that I challenged myself to something different. I was happy that I stayed true to myself and I didn't change in the process. And I didn't change after the fact."
ABC and The Bachelor host Jesse Palmer then announced Charity as The Bachelorette star for Season 20 on The Bachelor: The Women Tell All special that aired in mid-March.
Charity proceeded to hand out roses of her own, with 25 handsome bachelors to choose from, and her season already wrapped filming.
"I've had so much growth. Perspective is everything," said the 26-year-old child and family therapist from Columbus, GA.
"And so it's like, whether the outcome is truly what you really desire, it's [about] really being able to switch gears for a second and look at maybe whether it's a small thing that changed in your life that, in the long-term, will amount to something good."
Charity said she's "so proud of herself" for getting through both shows, and all of their ups and downs, unscathed.
Charity wouldn't reveal if she's currently single, in a relationship, or engaged, but she did say that she'd like to maintain some privacy in her personal life going forward, especially after The Bachelorette airs.
"I 100 percent will be keeping things private," Charity said.
"I've been thinking about how to navigate life after this, and just for me, everything doesn't have to be shared. And I think that's what is so toxic about the 'influencer' lifestyle or just being a public figure or whatever."
Charity said she simply intends to share what she wants to share, adding, "If people are interested in too much or too intimate details of my life, I have the autonomy to be like, 'No, I don't have to.' I think that's the only way to truly survive this transition and adjustment, is to keep things that I want private."
Charity also reminded The Bachelor fans how she has "a great support system" at home comprised of her family and friends.