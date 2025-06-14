"Me and Dotun didn't talk Night 1. But I do remember that same week, so the first week, we had the dodgeball group date and he was on the group date," Charity recalled, according to BachelorNation.com.
"Which, I think he was really irritated that he was on the group date. But listen, he won, so everything worked out. But on the group date, at first we were on the beach before they found out that they were doing dodge ball."
Charity explained how the men took an opportunity to play flag football at the time.
"I think he got, you know, they're boys. They take everything so serious. And I think he got a little booboo on his ankle or leg or something and he was bleeding," Charity said.
"And so I walked over there and I was like, 'Not the gentle giant being down!' And I walked over and I checked on him and I think that was our first time that we really had a little exchange of words."
Charity smiled as she recalled the memory with Dotun sitting right next to her.
"He is standing here listening to me share this story -- that's why I'm cheesing so hard," Charity admitted.
Another person also asked Charity how to gather enough courage to give someone new a chance.
Charity acknowledged how it's normal for those fears to arise and to be nervous about dating.
"Context is also important," Charity noted, according to the website.
"If this is someone who... has shown repeated patterns of disrespect or failure to honor boundaries, lack of accountability etc. then that's for you to decide what you want to continue to allow in your life."
Charity concluded, "But if that's not the case, and you feel safe emotionally, then ease into that decision. Acknowledge, accept, embrace."
The Bachelorette couple got engaged in early 2023 although their engagement didn't air on the show's Season 20 finale until August of that year.
"It's just now that we're back into it. It's been really enjoyable just really picking out those intimate details," Charity told Us Weekly in April, adding how the couple wants a "really intimate" wedding ceremony.
She added, "I think for us, it's really about narrowing down the guest list and how many people we want. There's been so many people that have just played a pivotal role in our love story, and we want everyone there."
Charity explained that she and Dotun wanted to take their time with the wedding because they didn't want to get stressed out.
Charity also previously noted how 2024 was a "reset" for her since 2023 was a crazy time in her life.
After all, Charity had competed on Zach Shallcross' The Bachelor season, which aired in early 2023, before she starred on The Bachelorette's 20th season. She also competed on Dancing with the Stars' 32nd season and made the finals.
"This year was all about reset, balancing, coming back to ground zero," Charity noted in December 2024.
"After everything that I went through, I personally just needed to figure out how to balance this new lifestyle and figure out how much I wanted to share, especially my relationship, home life, everything."
But in September 2024, Charity told Us that she and Dotun were doing just fine.
"I just probably used not the best choice of words, which is the word 'pausing,'" Charity acknowledged.
"The whole thing is that we were just kind of trying to give an update and talking about where we're at with wedding planning, and it is a lot, so we're just taking a moment to decompress."
Charity said she and her fiance just wanted to "make sure" that the process would remain positive and enjoyable for them.
"[We want] to make sure that with wedding planning, it does not take away the joy that we have had in our engagement time and to continue to have so much to look forward to," Charity said at the time.
Charity also reiterated that planning two back-to-back weddings is no simple task.
"We're just trying to do things the right way and take it day by day and really enjoy our time with each other in this time period, so we're all good. Nothing to worry about," The Bachelor alum confirmed.
As far as non-negotiables go for their wedding, Charity and Dotun -- who is very involved in the planning, according to Charity -- have said they want a good reception with great music and cake.
Charity also revealed last year that she'll be wearing two different wedding gowns on her big day.
"One of my dresses is going to be custom, which is super fun! [I love] having the creativity to plan that out," she shared.