Bachelor Nation's Charity Lawson, Dotun Olubeko, Joey Graziadei, Kelsey Anderson, Zach Shallcross, and Kaity Biggar have all gone on a group vacation together.

ADVERTISEMENT
The three engaged couples from The Bachelor franchise reunited in Hawaii for a fun getaway.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

"Gang gang," Charity, 28, captioned a selfie of the whole group sitting on a beach via Instagram Stories on Monday, May 6.

Joey reposted Charity's beach selfie and joked, "Sunny skies and pasty thighs."

Joey and Dotun also shared photos from their dinner at 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay resort.

In addition to eating delicious food, Joey and Zach apparently played a round of golf with pals in Kuku'ula.

Kaity also uploaded a picture of the group looking into a window.

This isn't the first time the party of six has enjoyed each other's company.

Last month, the three pairs joined forces as a team and filmed an episode of Celebrity Family Feud for broadcast later this year.

Charity gushed on Instagram at the time how she had the "best time" competing as a team with the other The Bachelor and The Bachelorette alums.

Charity and Dotun, who got engaged on The Bachelorette's twentieth season, are currently planning two weddings, with the first taking place in Fall 2025 and a second ceremony for Dotun's family in Lagos, Nigeria.

Zach and Kaity, who got engaged at the end of The Bachelor's 27th season, are set to wed in October 2025.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Joey and Kelsey, for their part, plan to have a long engagement. The Bachelor's Season 28 couple's first big step is to move into a New York City apartment together in July or August this year.

Joey had competed on Charity's The Bachelorette season before he starred on The Bachelor earlier this year, and Charity had vied for Zach's heart on his The Bachelor season in 2023 before becoming the Bachelorette.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS)  

Joey finished as Charity's runner-up bachelor behind Dotun on The Bachelorette, and Charity had placed fourth on Zach's The Bachelor season.

Many fans would assume such dating ties would make a group hangout session awkward, but Charity recently insisted that's not the case.

Charity shared during a joint interview with Dotun on the April 23 episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast that hanging out with Joey feels natural and comfortable, even though the couple had an emotional breakup on the finale of Charity's The Bachelorette season.

"I think if I was single and hanging out with [Joey and Zach], yeah, maybe [it would be weird]," Charity explained.

"But we're all happy, and I would have to say that out of everybody who's probably been a lead but also on this show, I feel like me and Joey are both very mature."

ADVERTISEMENT
Charity elaborated, "We have this level of emotional intelligence, and we can separate the two. So it's not weird at all, and I think I have a little more leverage, or will, to [keep] that friendship because of how close Dotun and him are."

Charity then laughed about how Dotun also became "best buds" with Zach, which she didn't see coming.

"He really does love Joey and Zach equally, and it's crazy," Charity gushed.

"So, yeah, we're all just mature enough to say, 'You know what? It was an experience and part of our journeys that led us to where we are now, and we're just all happy.'"

Charity -- who is very close to Zach, Kaity and Joey -- also gushed about how Kelsey is "a hoot" and is "so funny," which is why it's been great getting to know her.

"You see two other couples who have evolved and literally gone through the same thing as us, so it's nice... You see the flow, too!" Dotun noted.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)

Charity explained how these Bachelor Nation alums provide "a good support system" for her because they all know about "the sh-t that comes with being in the public eye" and navigating a post-Bachelor romance.

Dotun called Charity "the glue" of the group because she has all the connections.

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!




About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

THE BACHELOR 28
THE BACHELOR SPOILERS
MORE THE BACHELOR 28 NEWS