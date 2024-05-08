Joey had competed on Charity's The Bachelorette season before he starred on The Bachelor earlier this year, and Charity had vied for Zach's heart on his The Bachelor season in 2023 before becoming the Bachelorette.
Joey finished as Charity's runner-up bachelor behind Dotun on The Bachelorette, and Charity had placed fourth on Zach's The Bachelor season.
Many fans would assume such dating ties would make a group hangout session awkward, but Charity recently insisted that's not the case.
Charity shared during a joint interview with Dotun on the April 23 episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast that hanging out with Joey feels natural and comfortable, even though the couple had an emotional breakup on the finale of Charity's The Bachelorette season.
"I think if I was single and hanging out with [Joey and Zach], yeah, maybe [it would be weird]," Charity explained.
"But we're all happy, and I would have to say that out of everybody who's probably been a lead but also on this show, I feel like me and Joey are both very mature."
Charity elaborated, "We have this level of emotional intelligence, and we can separate the two. So it's not weird at all, and I think I have a little more leverage, or will, to [keep] that friendship because of how close Dotun and him are."
Charity then laughed about how Dotun also became "best buds" with Zach, which she didn't see coming.
"He really does love Joey and Zach equally, and it's crazy," Charity gushed.
"So, yeah, we're all just mature enough to say, 'You know what? It was an experience and part of our journeys that led us to where we are now, and we're just all happy.'"
Charity -- who is very close to Zach, Kaity and Joey -- also gushed about how Kelsey is "a hoot" and is "so funny," which is why it's been great getting to know her.
"You see two other couples who have evolved and literally gone through the same thing as us, so it's nice... You see the flow, too!" Dotun noted.
Charity explained how these Bachelor Nation alums provide "a good support system" for her because they all know about "the sh-t that comes with being in the public eye" and navigating a post-Bachelor romance.
Dotun called Charity "the glue" of the group because she has all the connections.