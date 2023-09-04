Dotun, who already lives in Fresno, CA, will be able to spend ample time with Charity when she competes on Dancing with the Stars, which films in Los Angeles, CA.
But since Charity is originally from Georgia, which is across the country from California, the couple has shared where they plan to put down roots once their hectic schedules let up.
"Considering Dotun grew up here in California, I'll probably get a glimpse and taste to see obviously if [my mind] changes at any point and I'm like, 'Yes!' If I fall in love with L.A., we might reconsider," Charity told BachelorNation.com in a joint interview with her new fiance.
"But I think right now, we kind of both are looking at New York. We'll see if that could also change, too."
Charity gushed about how "the world is our oyster" now that they're out of The Bachelorette bubble.
"We're going to pick and choose what's going to be best and fitting for the both of us. But, yeah, we're down to try a few places and just kind of get our footing there," Charity explained.
"Regardless, we will be together!"
Because Charity is so convinced her engagement is going to last and become a marriage, she asked concerned fans out there -- who are worried Dancing with the Stars will ruin their relationship -- to "chill" and relax.
And Dotun gushed, "Our love has never been deeper, and I continue to fall more and more in love every day. And so, going into Dancing with the Stars, we both feel extremely secure in our relationship, and I'm just so supportive."
Dotun also pointed out how they won't be long distance for those few months.
Charity went on to insist that "nothing is coming between" them, and she told Us Weekly in a separate interview that Dotun is her "biggest fan."
"He will be here with me in L.A. as we take on Dancing with the Stars. We'll be doing it together; he just won't be the one dancing," Charity explained.
The child and family therapist confirmed that Dotun will be by her side and come "along for the ride."
She continued, "A lot of these opportunities are going to come, but honestly, like, I came on this whole journey for a reason, which was nothing else but to find love. And so Dotun will always be my priority. This relationship will always be my priority."
"So as busy as we get and as time-consuming as life is, I think we've both done such a fantastic job of just making sure that we're the focus of each other," Charity concluded.
And Dotun agreed that Charity has prioritized him and also promised to continue doing so.
"She continues to give me that reassurance, and I think I'm more excited than she is," Dotun said. "I'm like, 'Whatever, let's do this!' But I have no doubt in our ability to continue fostering our relationship, and we'll be together! It will be great."
By participating in Dancing with the Stars, Charity will be following in the footsteps of many The Bachelor and The Bachelorette alums before her who have competed on the reality dancing competition -- including Gabby Windey, who placed second on Dancing with the Stars' 31st season last year.
Kaitlyn Bristowe also memorably won Dancing with the Stars' 29th season, right after Hannah Brown was crowned champion of the reality dancing competition's 28th season.
Charity was only the second celebrity officially announced as a Dancing with the Stars contestant for Season 32.
The first celebrity unveiled was Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix, who made headlines this past March when her boyfriend of nearly a decade, Tom Sandoval, had been cheating on her with their Bravo co-star and her former best friend, Raquel Leviss.
The entire cast of Dancing with the Stars -- its celebrities and their pro partners -- will be announced on the Wednesday, September 13 episode of Good Morning America, and an official premiere date is expected to be released soon.
"It is such an honor to be rejoining Dancing with the Stars as co-host," Julianne wrote on social media in March.
The former Dancing with the Stars judge and two-time mirrorball trophy champion continued, "The show holds such a special place in my heart from the many years and different roles I have had the privilege of being a part of... The incredible team that brings the ballroom to life every night has been my family for the past 17 years."
Julianne added, "The energy is magnetic every time you step foot in to the ballroom and I can't wait to feel it again -- and of course to share it all with the absolute best and most loyal fans -- for another exciting season."