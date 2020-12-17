'Chaos Walking' with Daisy Ridley, Tom Holland delayed to March 5
UPI News Service, 12/17/2020
Lionsgate announced Thursday that sci-fi thriller Chaos Walking, starring Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland, has been delayed until March 5.
The film, from director Doug Liman (The Bourne Identity, Edge of Tomorrow), was set to hit theaters on Jan. 22. Lionsgate made the announcement on Twitter. Chaos Walking was originally going to be released on March 1, 2019.
Ridley stars as Viola who crash lands on a mysterious planet where all the other women have died. Holland's Todd meets her and starts protecting Viola as those in charge of the planet begin to pursue her.
The pair embark on a dangerous journey where they will discover the planet's dark secret. Todd and the other men are also afflicted by the Noise, a force that displays what they are thinking.
