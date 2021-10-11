The Family Chantel star Chantel Everett says viewers will see a different side of her husband Pedro Jimeno on Season 3, and Pedro added that he almost lost his mind while filming the show.

The Family Chantel's third season will premiere on Monday, October 11 at 8PM ET/PT, and Chantel and Pedro appear to be more in love than ever, despite constant family drama.

The former 90 Day Fiance stars appeared on a recent episode of 90 Day Bares All's second season on discovery+ and dished on what fans can expect to see on the new The Family Chantel season.

"There will be some more disagreements, but other than that, you're going to see a different side of Pedro," Chantel teased.

"It's going to get deep and it's going to get, you know, hard for us to share."

Pedro agreed, "Yeah, I almost lose my mind."

Chantel added, "I think the viewers will enjoy seeing that and being able to understand you, [Pedro], better."

Pedro then shared with 90 Day Bares All host Shaun Robinson, "I almost lose my mind. I question myself so much -- why [I'm] different from other people in my family, you know?"

"And this [is] so deep for me that I question even my relationship with Chantel," he admitted. "Like, why did I marry her? [Was it] for something different? Why?"

Pedro went on to reveal, "That process you're going to see is, like, oh my God. It was so hard [for] me."

Chantel attempted to comfort Pedro, but he assured his wife that he was "fine" and "good."

"Don't worry," Pedro assured Chantel. "I'm good. Don't worry."

TLC revealed in a press release for Season 3 of The Family Chantel that Pedro prepares to visit the Dominican Republic and search for answers about his father.

"Chantel, [her brother] Winter and [her mother] Karen determine to join him and support, or potentially complicate, his journey for the truth," TLC said.

Also during their 90 Day Bares All appearance, Chantel and Pedro discussed their plans for starting a family, how Pedro was a virgin when they first began dating, and whether Chantel has ever had plastic surgery.

TLC has teased Season 3 of The Family Chantel will document the Everett and Jimeno clans balancing new relationships, new looks and new drama.

Chantel and Pedro originally appeared on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance, followed by stints on Seasons 2, 3 and 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.

Chantel and Pedro met online over six years ago, and Chantel first introduced Pedro to her family under the false pretense of him coming to America on a student visa.

Pedro and Chantel have since weathered major marital ups and downs involving outspoken and stubborn family members as well as their own trust and jealousy issues.

Chantel learned from a friend in the Dominican Republic that Pedro's mother and sister allegedly set up her meeting with Pedro so they could eventually marry and Pedro could obtain a Green Card and have a better life in America.

Chantel and her family therefore wondered whether Pedro's family successfully tricked Pedro into marrying her or if he was even a part of this "conniving, evil, malicious" ploy to begin with.

All the while, Pedro's family accused Chantel of taking Pedro away from them and being a selfish, controlling wife. Pedro's mother and sister didn't like Chantel but hoped to move to the United States to be closer to Pedro.

The Family Chantel's first season featured both families gathering together twice in the Dominican Republic in order to hopefully talk out their issues and find peace, but mean words were thrown around and screaming erupted.

Chantel vented in one episode, "They're not receptive to any kindness. I hope all dogs go to heaven because Pedro's mom and sister are complete b-tches. There's no way [they're] going to be living with me under the same roof -- ever."

Season 2 of The Family Chantel focused more on Pedro and Chantel's siblings rather than on their own relationship.

Royal and Angenette were shown getting married in the Philippines, despite Chantel's loved ones questioning Angenette's intentions and whether she was using Royal to obtain a Green Card in the United States.

And Pedro's sister Nicole entered a serious relationship with New York City resident Alejandro, whom her mother disapproved of due to his appearance and career.

But Alejandro gave Nicole a promise ring and hinted towards wanting to get married during the show's finale.

In the meantime, Pedro and Chantel worked to build on their intimate connection, and Pedro found himself growing closer to Chantel's parents and siblings after facing major adversity in the past.

