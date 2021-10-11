TLC has teased Season 3 of The Family Chantel will document the Everett and Jimeno clans balancing new relationships, new looks and new drama.
Chantel and Pedro originally appeared on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance, followed by stints on Seasons 2, 3 and 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.
Chantel and Pedro met online over six years ago, and Chantel first introduced Pedro to her family under the false pretense of him coming to America on a student visa.
Pedro and Chantel have since weathered major marital ups and downs involving outspoken and stubborn family members as well as their own trust and jealousy issues.
Chantel learned from a friend in the Dominican Republic that Pedro's mother and sister allegedly set up her meeting with Pedro so they could eventually marry and Pedro could obtain a Green Card and have a better life in America.
Chantel and her family therefore wondered whether Pedro's family successfully tricked Pedro into marrying her or if he was even a part of this "conniving, evil, malicious" ploy to begin with.
All the while, Pedro's family accused Chantel of taking Pedro away from them and being a selfish, controlling wife. Pedro's mother and sister didn't like Chantel but hoped to move to the United States to be closer to Pedro.
The Family Chantel's first season featured both families gathering together twice in the Dominican Republic in order to hopefully talk out their issues and find peace, but mean words were thrown around and screaming erupted.
Chantel vented in one episode, "They're not receptive to any kindness. I hope all dogs go to heaven because Pedro's mom and sister are complete b-tches. There's no way [they're] going to be living with me under the same roof -- ever."
Season 2 of The Family Chantel focused more on Pedro and Chantel's siblings rather than on their own relationship.
Royal and Angenette were shown getting married in the Philippines, despite Chantel's loved ones questioning Angenette's intentions and whether she was using Royal to obtain a Green Card in the United States.
And Pedro's sister Nicole entered a serious relationship with New York City resident Alejandro, whom her mother disapproved of due to his appearance and career.
But Alejandro gave Nicole a promise ring and hinted towards wanting to get married during the show's finale.
In the meantime, Pedro and Chantel worked to build on their intimate connection, and Pedro found himself growing closer to Chantel's parents and siblings after facing major adversity in the past.