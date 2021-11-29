Channing Tatum will return for Magic Mike 3.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 41-year-old actor confirmed Monday that he will reprise stripper Mike Lane in the new film Magic Mike's Last Dance.

"Well world, looks like Mike Lane's tapping back in. @hbomax," Tatum tweeted alongside the cover of a script for the film.

Magic Mike's Last Dance will reunite Tatum with writer Reid Carolin and director Steven Soderbergh. Carolin wrote the original film, Magic Mike (2012) and its sequel, Magic Mike XXL (2015), while Soderbergh directed the first film. Gregory Jacobs directed the second and will serve as a producer on the new sequel.

Magic Mike's Last Dance hails from Warner Bros. and will premiere exclusively on HBO Max, according to Deadline.

The first two films grossed nearly $300 million worldwide and inspired the stage show Magic Mike Live, which launched in 2017. In addition, the reality competition series Finding Magic Mike will premiere Dec. 16 on HBO Max.

"Is there anybody on screen more charismatic and appealing than Magic Mike?" Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich said. "We're thrilled to be back in business with Channing, Steven and their creative team to bring back Magic Mike's wonderful combination of dance, drama, romance and humor."

Tatum will next star in the film Dog. MGM released a trailer for the comedy this month that showed Tatum going on a road trip with a troublesome Belgian Malinois.