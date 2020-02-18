A South Carolina man who won a $250,000 lottery jackpot said he bought his ticket with $5 in quarters he vacuumed out of his car.

The Chapin man told South Carolina Education Lottery officials he vacuumed his car and discovered he had picked up $5 in quarters, so he decided to put the money toward a Maximum Money scratch-off ticket at the Publix store in Chapin.

The man said he was in disbelief when the clerk scanned his ticket for him and said it was a big winner.

"Are you sure?" the man recalled asking. "Tell me that again, so I can make sure it's real. I can't believe this."

The ticket earned him a $250,000 top prize.

The man said he plans to use his winnings to pay off debt, take care of his family and do something fun.