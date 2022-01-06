Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard are headed for divorce.

The 31-year-old model and 28-year-old professional football player have split after more than three years of marriage, Us Weekly reported Wednesday.

Page Six confirmed that Shepard, a wide receiver for the New York Giants, filed for divorce in June 2021. The NFL player cited irreconcilable differences for the split.

Shepard is requesting joint legal custody of his two daughters, Callie, 3, and Cassie, 2, with Iman. He also asked for his home to be the girls' primary residence and that Iman have "supervised parenting time" with their kids.

Iman and Shepard have a case management hearing scheduled for Feb. 23. The pair have hired a joint appraiser to appraise their family home, and another for their properties in Oklahoma.

TMZ said Thursday that Iman was granted sole use of their family home and that Shepard has removed his belongings from the residence.

Shepard will pay for Iman's monthly living expenses during the divorce, and the pair agreed to not have any romantic third parties spend the night while parenting.

Iman is a model known for her work with Victoria's Secret, Dolce & Gabbana and Ralph Lauren.