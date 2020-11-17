Chance the Rapper and Jimmy Fallon performed rap lyrics written by children on The Tonight Show as part of a game titled Kid Raps.

Fallon asked kids at home to write raps using the titles of actual songs Chance the Rapper has released.

"Juice, juice in the park/ Juice, juice in the house/ Juice, juice in the yard/ Juice, juice, juice, juice/ Juice, juice, juice, juice/ We drink it all day long," Chance the Raper performed on Monday from 6-year-old Franny who based the lyrics off of the song title "Juice."

"I have a big brain and big toes/ But you know what doesn't shows/ I do homework with my cat/ She says meow and I say hi/ She will never cry because we are cat friends/ Ha ha ha," Fallon performed from 11-year-old Kayden who based the lyrics off of the song title "Brain Cells."

Chance the Rapper also discussed his career, how he started making music and how his father wasn't supportive of him becoming a rapper at first. Chance the Rapper said there was friction with his dad because he didn't get to college or get a job after high school and instead pursued music.