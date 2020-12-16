Chance the Rapper will perform during a holiday virtual concert this week.

The 27-year-old rapper shared plans Wednesday for Chi-Town Christmas, a virtual concert film.

Chi-Town Christmas will stream Friday on Chance the Rapper's YouTube and Instagram accounts, as well as in VR in Oculus Quest's Venues app.

"Chance the Rapper gifts the world a performance for the holidays showcasing the Grammy-winning performer moving through generations of television, culminating with a live band performance for the holidays," Oculus said.

Chance the Rapper shared a teaser on Instagram that shows him in a home decorated for the holidays.

"Ayo I'm proud to say that I am finally doing another Virtual Concert this Friday, this one a whole movie," he said.

Chance the Rapper released the holiday mixtape Merry Christmas Lil' Mama with Jeremih in 2016. He released his debut studio album, The Big Day, in July 2019.

In September, Chance the Rapper released the song "Holy" with Justin Bieber. He played "Kid Raps," a game where he performed rap lyrics written by children, on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in October.