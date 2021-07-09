Chance the Rapper rocks the stage in front of passionate fans in the new trailer for his upcoming concert film, Magnificent Coloring World.

The project, which is coming exclusively to AMC theaters on Aug. 13, presents a secret concert Chance the Rapper held in 2017.

A select group of fans are selected to attend the concert in the clip released on Friday. The concert took place in Chance the Rapper's hometown of Chicago.

"Hearing these giant choral sounds, it hits you right in the heart," Chance the Rapper says about the performance.

Pre-sale tickets for Magnificent Coloring World go on sale July 16.