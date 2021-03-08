Chaka Khan and Idina Menzel are celebrating International Women's Day through song.

The singers recorded a new version of Khan's hit song "I'm Every Woman" in honor of International Women's Day (IWD), a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

Care, an international humanitarian organization, released a music video for Khan and Menzel's duet Monday on IWD. The video shows the pair singing together in a studio and also features activists, artists and other women from around the world.

"I am honored to lend my voice to celebrate and inspire women on this International Women's Day. I hope our rendition of 'I'm Every Woman' sheds light on the incredible strength of empowered women -- women who are changing the world by leading their communities," Khan said in a statement.

"We especially pay tribute to the female heroes who have been at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19 this past year," she added. "I stand with CARE and the work they do across the globe to support women and girls everywhere. This International Women's Day, help Care and me spread the message that when women are healthy, educated, and thriving, we are all uplifted."

Menzel said she was "so thrilled" to work with Khan on the song.

"Our version of 'I'm Every Woman' is a beautiful recognition of the power in every women, especially the heroes on the frontlines who have been working tirelessly this past year to keep us safe and healthy," the singer said. "I know that when we support women, they are truly changemakers for their communities -- 2020 proved that beyond a doubt."

"I hope that you will join me in supporting women and girls around the world and Care's efforts to uplift them as we work to create a better world for all," she added.

Menzel also said on Instagram that working with Khan was a "pinch yourself" moment.

"I've been a fan of @chakaikhan my whole life. She is one of the greatest singers of all time. I am so friggin honored and elated. Thank you for allowing me to accompany you on this song," she wrote.

Khan originally released "I'm Every Woman" in 1978 as her debut solo single. Late singer Whitney Houston later recorded a cover of the song for The Bodyguard soundtrack.

Menzel is a singer and Broadway star who is also known for voicing Elsa in the Frozen movies.