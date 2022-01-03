Former NFL star Chad Johnson and his fiancee, Selling Tampa star Sharelle Rosado, have announced the birth of their first child together, a baby girl.

"Just delivered Serenity 'Hurricane' Paula Johnson. (I still have 2 lash slots available for January)," Johnson said on Instagram Sunday alongside a photo of himself cutting the baby's umbilical cord.

Johnson, 43, is already the father to seven other children from previous relationships. Serenity marks Rosado's fourth child.

Rosado, 33, had her pregnancy showcased on Netflix's Selling Tampa Season 1, which was launched in December. The show captured the moment that Rosado told Johnson that she was pregnant.

Selling Tampa is a spinoff of Selling Sunset that follows Rosado leading an all-Black, all-female team of real estate agents.

Johnson famously played for the Cincinnati Bengals and competed on Season 10 of Dancing with the Stars.