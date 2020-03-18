The 2020 CFDA Fashion Awards and the opening of Tyra Banks' ModelLand theme park have become the latest entertainment events to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Council of Fashion Designers of America announced Wednesday the annual Fashion Awards, originally scheduled for June 8, will be postponed to an unspecified later date. Designer nominations are also being delayed.

Tyra Banks announced in a Twitter post that the grand opening of her ModelLand theme park in Santa Monica, Calif., is being rescheduled from its original May 1 date.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and determine a new date to open that is appropriate and safe," Banks' statement said.

The announcements come after the announcements of several event postponements and cancellations resulting from the coronavirus outbreak.

WWE announced Tuesday that WrestleMania 36 would air as scheduled April 5, but the event would be broadcast with no live audience and only essential personnel present.

Al Roker, weather anchor of NBC's Today, delivered his weather forecast from his home this week after he was exposed to a co-worker with COVID-19.

Elton John has postponed a number of U.S. tour dates and iHeartRadio said it will postpone the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

The virus has halted production on Season 2 of Netflix's The Witcher and Marvel's slate of Disney+ shows such as The Falcon and the Winter Solider, WandaVision and Loki.