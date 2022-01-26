Cesar Awards: 'Lost Illusions,' 'Annette,' 'Aline' lead 2022 nominations
UPI News Service, 01/26/2022
The Academie des Arts et Techniques du Cinema has announced the nominations for the 2022 Cesar Awards.
The annual film awards show will take place Feb. 25 at Olympia theater in Paris.
Lost Illusions leads the field of nominees with 15 nominations, including for Best Film. The drama is directed by Xavier Giannoli and stars Benjamin Voisin, Xavier Dolan, Vincent Lacoste and Cecile de France.
