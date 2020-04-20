The special is meant to celebrate frontline workers and help entertain people as they self-isolate amid the coronavirus pandemic. Viewers are encouraged to donate to Food Banks Canada.
"Frontline workers, across so many sectors including food banking, have been drastically impacted by COVID-19," Food Banks Canada CEO Chris Hatch said. "They need our support and we thankful for Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble for helping our most vulnerable neighbors."
Dion took part in Global Citizen's One World: Together at Home concert special Saturday. She performed the song "The Prayer" with Andrea Bocelli, Lady Gaga and John Legend.
Global Citizen said One World raised $127.9 million for COVID-19 relief.
