Canadian TV networks will air a special this week featuring singers Celine Dion, Shania Twain and Michael Buble.

CTV, CBC, Global, Citytv and other TV, radio and streaming platforms announced plans Monday for Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble, a benefit concert for COVID-19 relief.

The one-hour special will air Sunday, April 26, at 7 p.m. The event will feature a star-studded lineup of musical artists, actors, athletes and activists at home.

Dion, Twain, Buble, Bryan Adams, Alessia Cara, Barenaked Ladies, Sarah McLachlan and other musical acts will perform, while Margaret Atwood, Eric McCormack, Jason Priestley, Howie Mandel, Will Arnett and other stars will make appearances.

The special is meant to celebrate frontline workers and help entertain people as they self-isolate amid the coronavirus pandemic. Viewers are encouraged to donate to Food Banks Canada.

"Frontline workers, across so many sectors including food banking, have been drastically impacted by COVID-19," Food Banks Canada CEO Chris Hatch said. "They need our support and we thankful for Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble for helping our most vulnerable neighbors."

Dion took part in Global Citizen's One World: Together at Home concert special Saturday. She performed the song "The Prayer" with Andrea Bocelli, Lady Gaga and John Legend.

Global Citizen said One World raised $127.9 million for COVID-19 relief.