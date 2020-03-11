Celine Dion has postponed shows after coming down with a common cold.

The singer's team announced in a Facebook post Tuesday that Dion, 51, is rescheduling two dates of her Courage World Tour due to illness, but said she tested negative for coronavirus.

Dion was to perform Wednesday at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., and Friday at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pa. The D.C. show was moved to Nov. 16, while the Pittsburgh show was rescheduled for Nov. 18.

"We regret to inform you that due to a cold, Celine Dion will be postponing two performances of her COURAGE WORLD TOUR," the post reads.

"On Monday night, a day after completing a six-show run in New York area, Celine began feeling the symptoms of a common cold. The symptoms persisted into Tuesday, and her doctors instructed her to rest for the next 5-7 days. After testing her, the doctors concluded that her virus was not related to COVID-19."

Dion is expected to resume her Courage World Tour March 24 in Denver, Colo.

"I'm so sorry for disappointing my fans in Washington D.C. and Pittsburgh," the singer said. "I hope everyone understands."

Dion kicked off the Courage World Tour in September. The tour is in support of her 12th studio album, Courage, her first English-language album in six years. The album was released in November and includes the singles "Imperfections," "Lying Down" and "Courage."

Dion said on CBS This Morning in November that the adrenaline she gets from touring again is "addicting."