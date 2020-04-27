Celine Dion, Drake and many other Canadian celebrities appeared on the Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble television special to celebrate frontline workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic and to support Food Banks Canada.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 90-minute special aired on CTV, CBC, Global Citytv and other TV, radio and streaming platforms on Sunday. Guests performed songs and spoke to viewers from their homes.

Buble opened the show alongside Barenaked Ladies and Reyes for a performance of "Gotta Be Patient, Enjoy the Confirmation!" Dion performed her song "Courage" and paid homage to frontline workers.

"We cannot thank you all enough," Dion said. "We salute your bravery."

Drake, who was in the hospital recently for a foot injury, closed the special and also thanked frontline workers including those he interacted with.

"Just to see the morale, the smiles, the high spirits on everyone's face that I got to encounter in the situation, despite everything going on, it's inspiring to see people leave their families every day and go to work amid the crisis, as dangerous as it is," Drake said.