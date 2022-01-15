Canadian pop star Celine Dion announced Saturday she is canceling the remaining dates on the North American leg of her latest concert tour.

Dion, 53, wrote on her website that she was suffering from "severe and persistent muscle spasms," which were preventing her from taking the stage.

"I was really hoping that I'd be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing," she posted on Instagram.

"There's a lot of organizing and preparation that goes into our shows, and so we have to make decisions today which will affect the plans two months down the road. I'll be so glad to get back to full health, as well as all of us getting past this pandemic, and I can't wait to be back on stage again. Meanwhile, I've been very touched by all the words of encouragement that everyone's been sending to me on social media. I feel your love and support and it means the world to me."