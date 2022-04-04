Celebrity couples walked the red carpet Sunday at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Bieber, who was nominated for eight awards, including Album of the Year for Justice, shared a kiss with Baldwin as they posed for photos.

Bieber wore an oversized grey suit and a pink beanie hat, while Baldwin sported a sleek and simple white gown.

Kardashian and Barker, who got engaged in October, also got close on the red carpet. Kardashian wore a black jumpsuit with cutout details, while Barker wore a black shirt and pants under an oversized pink jacket.

Barker performed with Grammy nominee H.E.R. and Lenny Kravitz during the ceremony. The trio took to the stage with a rendition of Kravitz's song "Are You Gonna Go My Way."

H.E.R. was nominated for nine awards and won Best Traditional R&B Performance for "Fight for You."

Legend and Teigen attended the Grammys with their two children, daughter Luna, 5, and son Miles, 3, but walked the red carpet without their kids. Legend wore a black suit, while Teigen sported a pink gown.

During the ceremony, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky appeared via video to introduce Legend, who performed his new song "Free" with Ukrainian artists.

Other celebrity couples at the Grammys included Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd, Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher, Rachel Zegler and Josh Andres Rivera, and Ben Platt and Noah Galvin.