Halle Berry and Van Hunt and other celebrity couples attended the 2022 Critics Choice Awards.

The annual awards show took place Sunday at Fairmont Century Plaza hotel in Los Angeles.

Berry, 55, and Hunt, 52, were all smiles as they posed for photos on the red carpet. The pair wore coordinating black and white outfits, with Berry in a white corset top and black pantsuit and Hunt in a white jacket with black pants and shirt.

Berry, who recently directed and starred in the film Bruised, received the SeeHer Award during the ceremony. The award recognizes a woman who pushes boundaries and defies stereotypes in media.

In her acceptance speech, Berry said she is "so grateful to be standing and living" in a moment "where women are standing up" and "telling our own stories."

"We will write, we will produce, we will direct, and if we're brave enough, will star in it all at the same time. We will use our emotional intelligence and we will tell stories that don't fit preconceived notions," she said.

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith were also present at the awards show. Jackson wore a black tuxedo, while Turner-Smith sported an aqua-colored high-neck Gucci gown with a short train.

Jackson was nominated for Best Actor in a Movie/Miniseries for his role in the Peacock miniseries Dr. Death. Michael Keaton ended up taking home the award for Dopesick.

Smith was among the big winners at the Critics Choice Awards, along with Jessica Chastain and The Power of the Dog. Smith won Best Actor in a Film for his role in King Richard.