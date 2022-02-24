Not only was Todrick, 36, nearly shut out from the vote, but several jurors took jabs and threw shade at the singer and Broadway entertainer while casting their votes for the winner.
"I could sense there was tension onstage as people were putting their votes in. And I was like, 'What is going on right now?' I was blown away. I had no idea," Miesha toldUs Weekly in an interview.
"And that's, I think, part of the element of surprise and the intrigue of Big Brother is that we are completely in the dark about what is going on in the outside world."
Miesha reasoned how "sometimes things are funny" but "not funny to you or if they're about you."
"There's an element of [Todrick] just wants to be extra and funny... I just hope that people judge him for his heart more than anything that he said," Miesha noted.
"And I'm confident that if there's something that he is able to reflect on and be like, 'You know what? That was wrong.' I'm sure he will apologize and fix the situation."
Since the former UFC champion and Todrick had been cut off from the outside world and had yet to receive their phones back on finale night, the dynamic duo had no idea the jury would be so fired up.
"Oh, my gosh. I was very surprised, let's just put it that way," Miesha said about the jury's anger directed mainly at Todrick. "I was very surprised. I was very taken back."
Todrick was caught essentially slut-shaming former Miss USA Shanna Moakler on the live feeds by criticizing the sexy clothing she would wear in the house, and he also trashed Todd Bridges following the actor's eviction.
According to Big Brother Daily, Todrick told Miesha in the live feeds that "95 percent of the time," Todd and Lamar Odom "are saying condescending, rude, homophobic" things or "making a joke" about the fact Todrick is gay "to make them feel comfortable."
"I just want to remind people that it's very difficult to be under surveillance for 24 hours a day," Miesha explained.
"And I didn't know anything about Todrick before this show. However, I feel like he is a person with a good heart from what I know inside the show."
Miesha pointed out how Todrick is "a Super Fan of the show" and was just trying to play his hardest and best.
"I think we need to understand too there's a [difference] between Celebrity Big Brother and regular Big Brother. Todrick, I think, played a very heavy social game, so a lot of celebrities in his house didn't really understand how the game could be played," Miesha said.
"Like, this is not real life, you guys. This is not real life. We are playing a game. There are no rules and you are allowed to socially experiment and go to whatever lengths you want to win this game."
Miesha reasoned, "I don't think it was as well-received when we're playing the Celebrity Big Brother. People were playing it a little bit more like it's real life, including myself because I didn't know that you could do it any other way."
Todd, who felt very close to Miesha and Todrick for the majority of his time on the show, told Celebrity Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves following his eviction that he planned on voting for Todrick to win on finale night.
When Todd cast his vote for the winner on Wednesday night's Celebrity Big Brother finale on CBS, he told Miesha and Todrick how everything was fine "until I saw the live feeds." Todd essentially scolded them for "talking badly about people who are already gone."
"Todd's delivery surprised me... I thought I might get his vote just because we worked so closely as an alliance member the entire game. But he definitely seemed pretty miffed at the end," Miesha acknowledged.
Former The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey was the only person who voted for Todrick to win. But since she went out of the game in third place on finale night, she had yet to check her phone or connect with the outside world and hear all the gossip.
According to Todd, Todrick had also spoken poorly about Cynthia and Shanna on the live feeds.
In terms of slamming Shanna, Miesha recalled of Todrick, "Most of the time he is like, 'I'm here for it,' like, 'she looks fly. She looks amazing.' If anything, I might have even been someone pointing out this, like, 'Hey, I feel like she's playing the game in a different way,'" Miesha admitted.
"She's like wearing more revealing things. I just don't want people to... I don't know, this is really tough. I am not apprised to all of this, and I didn't know that those two things were focal points."
Miesha explained how she's still "processing" the finale and trying to adjust to life in the real world.
"I still haven't even got my phone back," she told Us. "So I don't truthfully know a lot of those things that have been said or how they were taken in context, or out of context, or I don't know. I don't know, truthfully."
Miesha did confess, however, how Todrick clearly slipped up when it came to jury management, even though she believes he had played a great game.
Overall, Miesha said she is "still processing" her win and probably looked like "a deer in headlights" on the Big Brother stage.
Miesha explained how she and Todrick just did the best they could playing with people who could be lying or honest.
"We have to just try to gauge as best we can and realize that this is a game," Miesha shared.
And she "absolutely" did not think the jury votes would be so drastically in her favor.
"[Comedian and former Queer Eye star Carson Kressley] surprised me the most. I really thought he would've been Todrick all the way and I didn't expect anything less," Miesha said.
"They definitely had a closeness, and Cynthia, and it was all kind of understood that they were more 'Team Todrick' than myself. But I haven't seen any of the show and I guess that there's some perception change there."