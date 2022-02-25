The 36-year-old singer and entertainer chose not to participate in any of his previously-scheduled press appearances following the Season 3 finale of Celebrity Big Brother that aired on Wednesday night, Us Weeklyreported.
It's likely Todrick chose not to conduct interviews because once he exited the Big Brother house, he was bombarded by hate, negativity and online backlash regarding his treatment of his fellow celebrity houseguests.
It's unclear whether Todrick will do his press round in the coming days or just remain silent.
Todrick lost Celebrity Big Brother to former UFC champion Miesha Tate, 35, his ride-or-die ally throughout the game. While he and Miesha seemed to anticipate a split jury vote, Miesha won the $250,000 grand prize in a landslide 7-1 jury vote.
Model and former The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey was the only person who voted for Todrick to win on finale night, but since she went out of the game in third place, she had yet to check her phone or connect with the outside world and hear all the gossip.
Todrick was caught essentially slut-shaming former Miss USA Shanna Moakler on the live feeds by criticizing the sexy clothing she would wear in the house, and he also trashed actor Todd Bridges and former NBA champion Lamar Odom following the men's evictions.
According to Big Brother Daily, Todrick told Miesha in the live feeds that "95 percent of the time," Todd and Lamar Odom "are saying condescending, rude, homophobic" things or "making a joke" about the fact Todrick is gay "to make them feel comfortable."
Not only was Todrick nearly shut out from the vote, but several jurors took jabs and threw shade at the Broadway star while casting their votes for the winner.
Shanna, Todd, actress and former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp, and former N'SYNC member Chris Kirkpatrick, specifically, made it known they had an issue with Todrick and his gameplay on finale night.
When Teddi cast her vote for Miesha to win, she snapped about Todrick, "One of your favorite movies is The Wizard of Oz, but you've forgotten that we can see behind the curtain. So I am going to choose the lesser of two evils."
Chris cast his vote for Miesha, the person whom he believed had played the game with "integrity," while Shanna, with her key in hand, noted with attitude about Todrick, "The one thing that this vote ensures is that I will never have to hear your voice again."
And Todd, 56, told Miesha and Todrick how everything was fine "until I saw the live feeds." Todd essentially scolded them for "talking badly about people who are already gone."
Lamar, who also voted for Miesha to win, told Us that Todrick seemed to care more about his social-media following than anything else while playing the game.
"I don't really think he wished to rub anyone the wrong way. He just took the wrong approach to winning and playing a game," Lamar said.
The 42-year-old former athlete continued, "I think that was kind of obvious when he won the HOH. And then he even, after he won the HOH, he comes downstairs still singing. 'HOH!' I thought that was a gloat. There's a certain way to win and a certain way to lose."
Earlier this week, Todd blasted Todrick for his "evil" gameplay and mean-spirited remarks.
"Todrick was amazing at convincing us of -- excuse my language -- bullsh-t. He was amazing at that. I never met a better bullsh-t artist than him," Todd told the magazine.
ADVERTISEMENT
He added, "I can't believe it. I'm shocked... I'm shocked at all the horrible things he was saying... on the live feeds. I'm shocked. And I think that his fanbase saw that... No one likes the way he played the game. It's okay to play to win, but not to play evil to win. That's just not a good way to play."
Shanna also told Us earlier this month following her eviction, "That's the thing about Todrick. He is very, very convincing. He can come across as very sincere, very passionate about things, but I just never trusted him and he knew that too."
But Miesha defended Todrick in her post-finale interviews, although she had yet to see what the jury and fans were so furious about given she was still waiting to get her phone back from Celebrity Big Brother producers.
Miesha reasoned how "sometimes things are funny" but "not funny to you or if they're about you."
"There's an element of [Todrick] just wants to be extra and funny... I just hope that people judge him for his heart more than anything that he said," Miesha noted.
"And I'm confident that if there's something that he is able to reflect on and be like, 'You know what? That was wrong.' I'm sure he will apologize and fix the situation."