At the Nomination Ceremony on Sunday night's broadcast, the new Head of Household, Todrick, declared Todd and Lamar the new nominees, with Todd being the singer and entertainer's main target for the next eviction.
Previously on Celebrity Big Brother, former UFC champion Miesha Tate had won the Power of Veto and decided to leave former HoH Todd's nominations the same.
When designer and former Queer Eye star Carson Kressley and Lamar were on the chopping block together, the other celebrities voted to evict Carson in a 2-1 vote, which left only five celebrities playing the game with four days remaining heading into Sunday night's episode.
Carson and model and former The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey definitely felt betrayed by Miesha and Todrick considering the group had made a deal to protect one another, and Carson -- before his exit -- acknowledged how Miesha and Todrick seemed more focused on winning than anything else, such as preserving good relationships in the house.
Cynthia also recognized lines had been drawn in the sand, and so she and Todd agreed they must work together in order to take that power pair out of the house.
Otherwise, Todd predicted Miesha and Todrick would try to steamroll everyone left in the game.
Cynthia therefore hoped to win the next Head of Household competition and make Carson proud since Todd, as the outgoing HoH, would be deemed ineligible to play.
Lamar and Todrick had also been butting heads in the house, and so Lamar recognized he could use a win in order to keep himself safe.
The Head of Household competition that followed Carson's ouster required Cynthia, Todrick, Miesha and Lamar to look at six original pieces of BB modern art, which were scattered around the house, and compare them to an art display on the giant memory wall.
One piece of art on the memory wall would always be a piece of forgery. Once a player figured out which painting didn't match its original, he or she would have to rush back to the starting point and plug an answer in. If a person answered incorrectly, he or she would be eliminated.
Meanwhile, Todrick called Todd "a force to be reckoned with" while speaking his mind in the Diary Room and said he needed the cast to like him and laugh so that they would vote for him to win once they become members of the jury.