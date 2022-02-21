Celebrity Big Brother featured Todrick Hall winning Head of Household and nominating actor Todd Bridges and former NBA champion Lamar Odom for eviction during the Season 3 episode that aired Sunday night on CBS.

At the Nomination Ceremony on Sunday night's broadcast, the new Head of Household, Todrick, declared Todd and Lamar the new nominees, with Todd being the singer and entertainer's main target for the next eviction.

Previously on Celebrity Big Brother, former UFC champion Miesha Tate had won the Power of Veto and decided to leave former HoH Todd's nominations the same.

When designer and former Queer Eye star Carson Kressley and Lamar were on the chopping block together, the other celebrities voted to evict Carson in a 2-1 vote, which left only five celebrities playing the game with four days remaining heading into Sunday night's episode.

Carson and model and former The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey definitely felt betrayed by Miesha and Todrick considering the group had made a deal to protect one another, and Carson -- before his exit -- acknowledged how Miesha and Todrick seemed more focused on winning than anything else, such as preserving good relationships in the house.

Cynthia also recognized lines had been drawn in the sand, and so she and Todd agreed they must work together in order to take that power pair out of the house.

Otherwise, Todd predicted Miesha and Todrick would try to steamroll everyone left in the game.

Cynthia therefore hoped to win the next Head of Household competition and make Carson proud since Todd, as the outgoing HoH, would be deemed ineligible to play.

Lamar and Todrick had also been butting heads in the house, and so Lamar recognized he could use a win in order to keep himself safe.

The Head of Household competition that followed Carson's ouster required Cynthia, Todrick, Miesha and Lamar to look at six original pieces of BB modern art, which were scattered around the house, and compare them to an art display on the giant memory wall.

One piece of art on the memory wall would always be a piece of forgery. Once a player figured out which painting didn't match its original, he or she would have to rush back to the starting point and plug an answer in. If a person answered incorrectly, he or she would be eliminated.

If everyone in the competition answered correctly, the last person to buzz in his or her answer would be out. The last person standing would be crowned the season's new HoH.

The competition came down to Miesha vs. Todrick, and Todrick ended up winning the HoH title.

Todrick believed Todd was the only huge threat remaining in the house since he could win competitions, and so Todrick said Todd "has got to go."

Todrick wanted his solidify his Final 2 placement with Miesha and figured taking Todd out would be necessary. He also considered Lamar as the other nominee.

At the Nomination Ceremony that followed Todrick's HoH victory, Todrick announced he had decided to nominate Lamar and Todd for eviction.

Todrick presented his nominations in song and went all out with a vocal performance.

Wearing a sparkly headband, big hoop earrings and a jacket with a train, Todrick explained how Lamar had been "a troublemaker."

As Lamar chuckled, Todrick said, "Stop laughing young man, this is not funny."

Todrick then told Todd that he was tired of sharing similar names.

"We have reached our maximum Todd capacity," Todrick shared. "I felt that this house after Carson leaving was lacking a little fabulousness, and I think I fixed that!"

Both Todd and Lamar said no one should count them out yet.

"I've got a fourth-quarter comeback in my spirit and in my heart, so I'll be right there to play until the end!" Lamar noted.

And Cynthia was just relieved she had avoided the chopping block once again.

But Cynthia said if either Todd or Lamar won the next Power of Veto and pulled himself off the block, she'd definitely be going up.

"So I'm not celebrating just quite yet!" Cynthia noted.

Meanwhile, Todrick called Todd "a force to be reckoned with" while speaking his mind in the Diary Room and said he needed the cast to like him and laugh so that they would vote for him to win once they become members of the jury.


