The 56-year-old actor and Diff'rent Strokes star was voted out of the Big Brother house during Monday night's episode instead of Cynthia Bailey by a single vote that belonged to Todrick since Miesha Tate had won Head of Household and wasn't allowed to vote at the Final 4.
Todd, as a new jury member, told Celebrity Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves in his post-eviction interview that he'd probably vote for Todrick to win the game on finale night -- but that's no longer the case after learning Todrick had said "the nastiest things" about him.
"Now that I've seen the light, no way would he get my vote. There's no way," Todd toldUs Weekly in a video interview.
Todd pointed out how Todrick was "amazing" at something other than playing a great game.
"Todrick was amazing at convincing us of -- excuse my language -- bullsh-t. He was amazing at that. I never met a better bullsh-t artist than him," Todd said.
"But by the time I caught on, it was too late. Everybody was already out the house, you know? And I think even [Carson Kressley] may have caught on once he got out the house, but he didn't catch on when he was in there."
Now that he's outside the Big Brother house, Todd admitted the most surprising thing he's learned is "all the things Todrick was saying" about him.
"I can't believe it. I'm shocked... I'm shocked at all the horrible things he was saying... on the live feeds. I'm shocked. And I think that his fanbase saw that," Todd noted.
"They got to see and I don't think his fanbase [is] gonna like that from what I'm reading on all these sites. No one likes the way he played the game. It's okay to play to win, but not to play evil to win. That's just not a good way to play."
According to Big Brother Daily, Todrick told Miesha in the live feeds that "95 percent of the time," Todd and Lamar Odom are saying "condescending, rude, homophobic" things or "making a joke" about the fact Todrick is gay "to make them feel comfortable."
And Todd confirmed to Us that he wasn't Todrick's only target when it came to trash-talking.
"It wasn't just about me. It's about all of us and I'm just upset how I let him convince me in putting Carson up. He convinced a lot of us. He convinced Carson to get rid of [Shanna Moakler] and that was a dumb move," Todd acknowledged.
Todrick, for instance, essentially slut-shamed Shanna for her sexy clothing during the season, and Todd said he's also seen some "stuff" online in regards to Todrick speaking poorly about Cynthia.
"I don't think that she's seen that yet. When she sees that, she's gonna be very upset. Definitely," Todd said.
Todd confessed that he only has "animosity" toward both Todd and Miesha, who are the people he caught "talking bad about" him.
"I think that was terrible what they were saying because instead of just saying, 'Hey, Todd's a threat, glad we got rid of him,' you don't have to say mean, evil things like that, you know? They're the ones doing it all, and that's what I realized," Todd explained.
Todd apparently wishes he had done things differently in the game, especially when he served as Head of Household and could have targeted Todrick and Miesha.
"I just think that I've learned a lot of things. I knew in my instinct that I couldn't trust him, but I let my guard down. I guess I let my guard [down] because of Miesha, but now I know both of them, I can't trust neither one," Todd told Us.
"And when it comes to playing a game, I'm just happy that I played a game that wasn't evil and mean. I played a good game. I came on, waited and [then] came on strong and tried to win."
Todd also recalled Todrick allegedly playing "the victim" while they were both still in the house together.
"He definitely played the victim a lot. He got me in a room talking to me, he said, 'I feel so weird sometimes when you walk by, your energy...' I'm like, 'You can't feel my energy, man.' Because what it was was I was onto you now, you know?" Todd shared.
"I'm onto you and I'm not gonna let you sit there and fool me. It was so funny. He even tried to tell me about how television works. How you gonna tell a guy who's been in television for 50 years how it works? Come on, man. Like he knows."
But Todd complained how the singer and entertainer has "only been on reality television like The Masked Singer or whatever."
"He's never been on television TV," Todd griped.
"So of course I know how it works. So I just let him say that. I'm looking, I'm like, 'Wow, I cannot believe.' And you see, I just rolled my eyes like, 'Wow.' That's when I was already on to him. And I knew what he was all about."