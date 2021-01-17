Dozens of celebrities took to social media Sunday to wish television icon Betty White a happy 99th birthday.

The comic actress has won eight Emmy Awards throughout her decades-long career. She is known for her roles in The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Golden Girls and Hot in Cleveland, as well as countless memorable appearances on TV game and talk shows.

"I still get warm when I see this look. Happy 99 baby. You are a testament to living life on your own terms. Sending you a great big socially distanced kiss. I love you @BettyMWhite," Ed Asner tweeted.

"Happy birthday, @BettyMWhite! You're a miracle in every way," said Ellen DeGeneres.

"Betty White bloopers are the best bloopers #HappyBirthdayBettyWhite," Valerie Bertinelli captioned a video of hilarious mistakes made on the set of their former show, Hot in Cleveland.

"Butterflies are like women - We may be delicate but we can fly through a hurricane" - Betty White Today is the day a giant was born. Happy Worthday @BettyMWhite," actress and filmmaker Regina King said.

"Wishing the incomparable Betty White a very happy 99th birthday! What's your favorite Betty White role, friends?" Star Trek alum George Takei wrote.