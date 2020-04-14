The entertainment industry has been rocked by deaths related to the coronavirus. The worlds of music, theater, sports, film and television have had to say goodbye to veterans who lost their battle with COVID-19. Here are the entertainers who have died of COVID-19.

Terrence McNally

Four-time Tony Award winning playwright Terrence McNally died March 24 of complications from COVID-19. The author of Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune, Love! Valour! Compassion! and more, McNally was 81.

Manu Dibango

Jazz musician Manu Dibango died March 24 of COVID-19. Dibango's famous song "Soul Makossa" was sampled by Michael Jackson in "Wanna Be Starting Something." He was 86.

Jenny Polanco

Fashion designer Jenny Polanco died March 24 of complications from COVID-19. She died in the Dominican Republic, the country's first COVID-19 death. Polanco said she'd contracted the virus in Spain. No age was given.

Floyd Cardoz

Chef Floyd Cardoz died March 25 of complications from COVID-19, one week after checking into the hospital with symptoms. The Top Chef Masters winner was 59.

Mark Blum

Actor Mark Blum died March 26 of complications from COVID-19. Blum played Rosanna Arquette's husband in the '80s comedy Desperately Seeking Susan, and recently appeared on You and Succession. He was 69.

Joe Diffie

Country singer Joe Diffie died March 29 of complications from COVID-19. He'd announced his diagnosis on March 27. Diffie was 61.

Maria Mercader

CBS broadcast journalist Maria Mercader died March 29 from COVID-19. Mercader was a cancer survivor and was on medical leave from CBS for an unrelated matter when she contracted the virus. She was 54.

Ken Shimura

Comedian Ken Shimura died March 29 of pneumonia caused by COVID-19. Shimura went to the hospital March 20 and tested positive for the virus March 23. He was 70.

Andrew Jack

British actor Andrew Jack died March 31 from COVID-19. Jack played Caluan Ematt in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi and was working on The Batman at the time of his death. He was 76.

Adam Schlesinger

Musician Adam Schlesinger died April 1 of complications from COVID-19. Schlesinger co-founded the band Fountains of Wayne, wrote music for films such as That Thing You Do! and Music and Lyrics and was part of the music team on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. He was 52.

Ellis Marsalis

Jazz pianist Ellis Marsalis died April 1 of complications from COVID-19. The father of Branford, Wynton, Delfayo and Jason Marsalis also taught famous pianists pianists Harry Connick, Jr., Terence Blanchard and more. He was 85.

Patricia Bosworth

Author and actor Patricia Bosworth died April 2 of pneumonia caused by COVID-19. An actor on television in the '50s and '60s, Bosworth later wrote biographies of Marlon Brando, Jane Fonda, Diane Arbus and Montgomery Clift. She was 86.

Tom Dempsey

NFL kicker Tom Dempsey died April 4 of complications from COVID-19. He played for the New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams, Buffalo Bills and Houston Oilers in his career. He was 73.

John Prine

Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter John Prine died April 7 while receiving treatment for COVID-19 and pneumonia. Prine recorded albums from his self-titled 1971 release to 2018's The Tree of Forgiveness. He appeared on Swamp Doggs' 2020 album Sorry You Couldn't Make It. He was 73.