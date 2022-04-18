Celebrities sent love to Jennifer Garner on her 50th birthday.

The actress turned 50 years old Sunday and received well wishes from Reese Witherspoon Juliette Lewis and other stars on social media.

Garner shared a video on Instagram of baby animals jumping around, writing, "waking up on my birthday." Garner's famous friends celebrated her in the comments.

"Happiest Birthday to our happy little farm girl!" Witherspoon wrote.

"Happy birthday beautiful Jen!!" Moore added.

"Happy birthday beautiful friend -Who makes this world more joyous, full of delight dance and sparkle," Lewis said.

Rita Wilson, Chelsea Handler and Angela Kinsey also wished Garner a happy birthday.

"Happy Birthday sweet Jen! The best is yet to come," Wilson wrote.

"Happy birthday, you sweet pickle!!" Handler added.

"Happy Birthday!! Sending you big hugs!!" Kinsey said.

In addition, Witherspoon shared a video on her own account of her baking Garner a birthday cake.

"Did you know it's a National holiday? Nope not Easter / not Passover. You guys ......It's JENNIFER GARNER'S BIRTHDAY! In her honor, here is an episode of #PretendCookingShow. I love you @jennifergarner!!! Enjoy a humming bird cake made with a secret ingredient!" Witherspoon wrote.

Garner is known for playing Sydney Bristow on the ABC series Alias. She most recently starred in the Netflix film The Adam Project with Ryan Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo.