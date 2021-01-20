Joe Biden's presidential inauguration television special Celebrating America will take place Wednesday, starting at 8:30 p.m. EST, across multiple channels.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tom Hanks is the host of the event, which is being put together by the Presidential Inaugural Committee.

Biden and Harris will deliver remarks during the 90-minute special, which will also feature musical performances and celebrate a number of everyday Americans who are helping their communities.

Kerry Washington and Eva Longoria will introduce segments and will be joined by NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, found of World Central Kitchen chef Jose Andres, labor leader Dolores Huerta and the first female MLB general manager Kim Ng.

How to Watch

Time: The special begins at 8:30 p.m. EST.

Network: ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, CNN, MSNBC, AT&T U-verse and DIRECTV.

Online: Presidential Inaugural Committee social media accounts on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Twitch, Amazon Prime Video, Microsoft Bing and NewsNow by Fox.