Cedric the Entertainer and many of his funny friends performed Healing Through Comedy, a Def Comedy Jam fundraiser for essential workers, on Sunday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

As of Monday morning, about $60,000 had been raised to provide protective equipment for essential workers in underserved communities in cities during the coronavirus pandemic.

The show's lineup included Chris Tucker, Adele Givens, Spice Adams, Corey Holcomb, D.L. Hughley, Luenell, JB Smoove, Ashima Franklin, Michael Blackson, TK Kirkland, Bill Bellamy, Mike Epps, Chris Spencer, Gary Owen, Jess Hilarious, Tony Baker, David Arnold, Earthquake, Donnell Rawlings and Affion Crockett.

The comedians performed remotely and were coordinated by video chat. The event was live-streamed on Facebook and Twitch.

"We aim to help those in need and connect people through laughter and positivity," a press release said.