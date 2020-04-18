The Neighborhood star Cedric the Entertainer is set to host a CBS special in May called Homevideos: A Global Phenomenon.

A press release said it will feature viral home-video moments created while people are social distancing and sheltering in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"This special is a true celebration of the human spirit," Jodi Roth, senior vice president of specials for CBS, said Friday. "The ingenuity and creativity displayed in these videos is impressive, while also highlighting our spirit and resilience as a community during this unique moment in time."

Cedric the Entertainer also recently gathered together his comedian friends for an online stand-up show to raise money for essential workers affected by the pandemic.