CBS announced on Wednesday that reality competition series Tough as Nails has been renewed for Seasons 3 and 4.

The announcement comes as Tough as Nails wraps up its second season on Wednesday at 8 p.m. EDT.

Tough as Nails features everyday, working Americans who test their strength, endurance, agility and mental toughness through a series of challenges that take place at real world job sites until a final winner is crowned.

Contestants who are eliminated can still win prizes in team competitions that take place throughout the season.

Host Phil Keoghan created the series with his wife Louise Keoghan. The duo also executive produce with Anthony Carbone.

"For the first time in a long time we have started paying attention to those who make America work and that's really important in life. Tough as Nails is about acknowledging and validating those who may have felt forgotten for so long. I encourage everyone to make an extra effort to thank our essential workers. It's a genuine gesture that will continue to unit us," Keoghan said in a statement.

Castings for Seasons 3 and 4 are currently underway.