"NCIS, one of the most popular and enduring series in the world, and fan favorite NCIS: Los Angeles have been hugely successful on the CBS schedule for years," Kelly Kahl -- president of CBS Entertainment -- said in a statement Thursday.
"With the strong new addition of NCIS: Hawai'i, we are able to expand the strength of this formidable franchise across our schedule. We couldn't be more excited to have all three talented casts and creative teams back to bring more compelling NCIS stories to viewers in the U.S. and around the globe."
