The Neighborhood has been renewed for Season 4 and Bob Hearts Abishola has been renewed for Season 3, CBS announced on Wednesday.

The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola air Monday nights back-to-back starting with The Neighborhood at 8 p.m. EST.

Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Beth Behrs, Tichina Arnold, Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears and Hank Greenspan star in The Neighborhood, which follows Greenfield moving into a predominantly Black neighborhood next to Cedric the Entertainer.

Billy Gardell, Folake Olowofoyeku, Christine Ebersole, Matt Jones, Maribeth Monroe, Vernee Watson, Shola Adewusi, Barry Shabaka Henley, Travis Wolfe, Jr., Gina Yashere, Bayo Akinfemi and Anthony Okungbowa star in Bob Hearts Abishola, which follows a mixed-race couple.

The Neighborhood, currently its third season, is the No. 2 most-watched comedy in television with 7.06 million viewers. Bob Hearts Abishola has an audience of 6.70 million viewers.

"We're extremely proud of these two comedies, and delighted to bring them back next season. The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola masterfully blend humor with relatable and culturally relevant storylines, and are tremendous, successful Monday night anchors," Thom Sherman, senior executive vice president of programming at CBS Entertainment said in a statement.