CBS announced it has renewed five of its dramas for additional seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Set to return for the 2021-22 television season are Blue Bloods, Bull, Magnum, P.I., NCIS and S.W.A.T.

New York police drama Blue Bloods -- starring Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan and Tom Selleck -- will return for Season 12.

Bull, a New York legal drama led by Michael Weatherly, will be back for Season 6.

Magnum, P.I., featuring Jay Hernandez as the titular Hawaii private detective, was renewed for Season 4.

NCIS, starring Mark Harmon as the head of a group of Naval Criminal Investigative Service agents based in Washington, D.C., will return for Season 19.

CBS also ordered Season 5 of Shemar Moore's S.W.A.T., which takes place in Los Angeles.

The broadcast network announced earlier this week it had ordered Seasons 3 and 4 of its competition series, Tough As Nails.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

In March, CBS said it renewed its sitcom, Young Sheldon, for Seasons 5 through 7.