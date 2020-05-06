CBS renewed 23 series for the 2020-21 prime-time television season, the network announced Wednesday.

Set to come back are NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, Young Sheldon, FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, Bob (Heart) Abishola, 60 Minutes, All Rise, Blue Bloods, Bull, MacGyver, Magnum P.I., S.W.A.T., SEAL Team, The Neighborhood, The Unicorn, Undercover Boss, 48 Hours, Evil, Mom, Survivor and The Amazing Race.

"Thanks to these exceptional shows, we're going to win the current season by 1 million viewers," Kelly Kahl -- president of CBS Entertainment -- said in a statement.

"Next year, we'll have these strong returning series as our foundation ... and Super Bowl LV, too. It's a well-balanced lineup across entertainment, news and sports that will put us in an incredibly stable position for 2020-21."

Cut from the schedule, according to Deadline, were the four-year-old Matt LeBlanc sitcom Man with the Plan, and freshman comedies Broke, Tommy and Carol's Second Act.

Hawaii Five-0, Madam Secretary and Criminal Minds all ended their runs this season, while God Friended Me was canceled last month.