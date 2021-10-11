CBS has given full season orders to new dramas NCIS: Hawai'i and FBI: International for the 2021-2022 broadcast season.

Both spinoff shows were launched in September. CBS also airs NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, FBI and FBI: Most Wanted.

"These two terrific new dramas are off to a tremendous start. They have significantly strengthened and improved our lineup on their respective nights and are generating huge increases on our streaming platforms as well. We applaud the talented producers, writers and casts on their compelling storytelling and performances, which are resonating with viewers," Kelly Kahl, president, CBS Entertainment said in a statement.

NCIS: Hawai'i follows lead star Vanessa Lachey as Jane Tennant, the first female special agent in charge of Pearl Harbor's Naval Criminal Investigative Service.

Co-stars include Alex Tarrant, Noah Mills, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Jason Antoon, Tori Anderson and Kian Talan.

FBI: International follows elite operatives of the bureau's International Fly Team that operates out of Budapest.

Luke Kleintank stars along with Heida Reed, Carter Redwood, Vinessa Vidotto and Christiane Paul.