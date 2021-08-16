CBS will be celebrating 50 years of The Price Is Right with a prime time special Sept. 30 at 9 p.m. EDT.

The special will look back at the game show's biggest winners, show never-before-seen outtakes and pay tribute to former host Bob Barker as contestants play for luxury cars and cash prizes.

The Price is Right Season 50 will premiere Sept. 13 at 11 a.m. EDT. The new season will kick off a weeklong set of games in which contestants can win up to $1 million.

Season 50 also will feature new game, Back to '72, in which contestants will be tested on pricing items that appeared on the show during its early years.

The Price is Right started in 1972 with Barker hosting the first 35 years. Drew Carey then became the host starting in 2007.

"The show has the most enthusiastic and fun audience that one could ever ask for. They truly were and are the heart and soul of the show. I had the pleasure of working with a dedicated and talented cast and crew for 35 great years," Barker said in a statement.

"Particularly close to my heart was the ability our vast popularity gave me to remind our entire audience daily about the importance of spaying and neutering your pets. It was an incredibly memorable ride!

"Once again, congratulations to The Price is Right on 50 historic years!! Here's to 50 more!!"

Added Carey: "Hosting The Price is Right has been a dream job for me. And I can't even call it a job with a straight face because I get such joy out of it. Imagine spending every workday surrounded by happy, positive strangers.

"It's been amazing. I really never thought my safe space would be on a sound stage, wearing a mic, cameras on me constantly, and with millions of people watching. But that's what The Price is Right is for me. I love it."