"You have three days left in this game. There are still three big decisions in the hands of the fans," Jeff told Aubry Bracco, Joe Hunter, Jonathan Young, Tiffany Nicole Ervin, and Rizo Velovic.
"What is the Final 4 challenge? Will there be a firemaking showdown? And will we read the votes here in Fiji or will you have to wait for a live finale back in Los Angeles? All will be revealed."
But that's not all.
CBS just confirmed that viewers will be able to award one Survivor 50 castaway a cash prize by voting for their favorite player.
The lucky fan-favorite player will be announced during Survivor 50's live three-hour finale on Wednesday, May 20 at 8PM ET/PT on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.
Pop star Sia began personally handing out money toSurvivor players who moved or impressed her the most in 2016. She dished out over $1 million in cash to her favorite castaways over the years, but her tradition stopped after Season 25 in 2023.
"In the spirit of Season 50, which has featured key elements of the game voted on by the fans, Sia is turning that honor over to viewers, empowering them to choose who will receive the $100,000 'Sia Fan Favorite' prize during the live finale," CBS revealed.
Voting opened at the conclusion of Survivor 50's May 13 episode and will close on Wednesday, May 20 at 12PM ET/PT.
Fans can head over to Survivor50CBS.votenow.tv to cast their votes.
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Fans began voting on key elements of Survivor 50 last year, including "Idols or No Idols." Even celebrity Super Fans had the ability to impact the game.
While the Survivor 50 castaways spent weeks trying to outwit, outplay and outlast their tribemates for $1 million in Fiji, the prize money doubled to $2 million when Rick Devenscourageously chose to flip a coin at Tribal Council on Night 19, risking his own spot in the game for potential rewards.
Survivor 50 will therefore conclude with the winner receiving $2 million and the fan-favorite player walking away with $100,000.
"I have not," she quipped, before adding, "You don't cash checks until you have them in hand."
Regardless of whether the popular five-timeSurvivor castaway actually wins the cash, Cirie noted that she believes the live finale in Los Angeles is "going to be awesome" and she's looking forward to it.
"[It will be] an awesome closure to a beautiful life journey that I received that was so unexpected," Cirie gushed to EW.
"And to go out in such a way that I don't feel sad, I don't feel regretful. I think it's a culmination of everything that I've learned and received over 20 years, so I look forward to it."
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Cirie joked about how she's "ready" to attend the finale right now.
"I said to my husband and to my son, I was like, 'You know what? After last night, I'm excited.' I usually am sad to go to the finale and have mixed feelings, but for this one, I'm excited to go. I can't wait. It can't come soon enough," she said.