"The brilliant Kevin Williamson brought our favorite fairy tales to life in an anthology format that twisted and subverted the stories we all know into modern thrillers. It has been a privilege to work with such an elite and talented group of creative minds like Kevin, Aaron Kaplan and the team at Kapital Entertainment, as well as the amazing cast of Tell Me a Story, who did a phenomenal job personifying and reinventing beloved characters from these six fairy tales," Julie McNamara, executive vice president and head of programming at CBS All Access, said in a statement Monday.
The CW Network also announced Monday it has picked up the one and only season of Swamp Thing, which was canceled last year after a short run on the DC Universe streaming service.
Crystal Reed plays Dr. Abby Arcane, who encounters a mysterious creature while investigating what seems to be a deadly swamp-born virus in Louisiana.
Copyright 2020 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.