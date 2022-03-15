Entertainment Tonight will release unseen footage of Whitney Houston as part of a new CBS special that will honor her life and legacy, it was announced Tuesday.

Titled Whitney, A Look Back, the one-hour special will feature lost performances and rare moments from Whitney's career, in addition to new interviews with stars who were close to her, including Dionne Warwick Clive Davis , CeCe Winans, Monica and Kelly Price.

Airing shortly after the 10th anniversary of Houston's death on Feb. 11, the special also will explore new details about the days leading up to and following her death.

The special will air April 2 at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS. It will be available to stream on Paramount+ the next day.

Whitney, A Look Back is produced by Entertainment Tonight. Erin Johnson serves as executive producer, with Whitney Wallace and Leslie Kawaguchi serving as co-executive producers of the special.

Houston, who won eight Grammys and two Emmy Awards, was a singer and actress who sold more than 200 million records over her career, including the hit songs, "I Wanna Dance with Somebody," "Higher Love" and "I Will Always Love You."

She made her acting debut with the romantic thriller film The Bodyguard in 1992. Her film career also included the 1997 Cinderella remake with singer Brandy.