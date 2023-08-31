The special includes highlights of Barker's 35-year hosting career and animal activism.
Those highlights include Barker's first and final episodes, the introduction of fan-favorite game Plinko, celebrity appearances, contestants getting emotional when called to "come on down" and bloopers that Barker smoothed over.
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.