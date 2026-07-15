"Viewers can relive every blindside, breakthrough alliance and unforgettable Tribal Council from one of the most ambitious and talked-about seasons in the franchise's history," CBS teased in a press release.
The special programming event will give fans the opportunity to experience the season again from the very beginning.
Additional details and special fan initiatives will be announced at a later date.
TheSurvivor re-runs will prepare viewers for the upcoming "open era" of the game starting with Season 51.
In the meantime, two of the Survivor 50 players, Rick Devens and Dee Valladares, are currently competing on Big Brother.
Below is the summer rewatch schedule for Survivor 50's encore.
- Episode 1: Monday, July 20 from 8-11PM ET/PT
- Episode 2: Tuesday, July 21 from 8-9:30PM ET/PT
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- Episode 3: Wednesday, July 22 from 9:30-11PM ET/PT
- Episode 4: Wednesday, July 29 from 9:30-11PM ET/PT
- Episode 5: Wednesday, August 5 from 9:30-11PM ET/PT
- Episode 6: Tuesday, August 11 from 8-10PM ET/PT
- Episode 7: Wednesday, August 12 from 9:30-11PM ET/PT
- Episode 8: Wednesday, August 19 from 9:30-11PM ET/PT
- Episode 9: Wednesday, August 26 from 9:30-11PM ET/PT
- Episode 10: Tuesday, September 1 from 8-10PM ET/PT
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- Episode 11: Wednesday, September 2 from 9:30-11PM ET/PT
- Episode 12: Wednesday, September 9 from 9:30-11PM ET/PT
- Episode 13 (Season Finale): Tuesday, September 15 from 8-11PM ET/PT