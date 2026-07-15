Survivor fans are getting the chance to relive the CBS series' landmark 50th season all over again.

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CBS has announced it will air a special Survivor rewatch event this summer beginning on Monday, July 20 at 8PM ET/PT.

RELATED LINK: 'SURVIVOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO'S STILL TOGETHER?! WHICH SHOWMANCES SPLIT UP? (PHOTOS) 

The event will celebrate and honor the show's milestone 50th season, which featured returning castaways competing to outwit, outplay and outlast each other.

CBS will re-air the entire Survivor season from July 20 through September 15, including its finale episode that featured Aubry Bracco winning $2 million.

"Viewers can relive every blindside, breakthrough alliance and unforgettable Tribal Council from one of the most ambitious and talked-about seasons in the franchise's history," CBS teased in a press release.

The special programming event will give fans the opportunity to experience the season again from the very beginning.

Additional details and special fan initiatives will be announced at a later date.

The Survivor re-runs will prepare viewers for the upcoming "open era" of the game starting with Season 51.

In the meantime, two of the Survivor 50 players, Rick Devens and Dee Valladares, are currently competing on Big Brother.

Below is the summer rewatch schedule for Survivor 50's encore.

- Episode 1: Monday, July 20 from 8-11PM ET/PT

- Episode 2: Tuesday, July 21 from 8-9:30PM ET/PT
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- Episode 3: Wednesday, July 22 from 9:30-11PM ET/PT

- Episode 4: Wednesday, July 29 from 9:30-11PM ET/PT

- Episode 5: Wednesday, August 5 from 9:30-11PM ET/PT

- Episode 6: Tuesday, August 11 from 8-10PM ET/PT

- Episode 7: Wednesday, August 12 from 9:30-11PM ET/PT

- Episode 8: Wednesday, August 19 from 9:30-11PM ET/PT

- Episode 9: Wednesday, August 26 from 9:30-11PM ET/PT

- Episode 10: Tuesday, September 1 from 8-10PM ET/PT

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- Episode 11: Wednesday, September 2 from 9:30-11PM ET/PT

- Episode 12: Wednesday, September 9 from 9:30-11PM ET/PT

- Episode 13 (Season Finale): Tuesday, September 15 from 8-11PM ET/PT

RELATED LINK: 'BIG BROTHER' SHOWMANCES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHICH COUPLES HAVE SPLIT UP?? (PHOTOS) 




About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

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