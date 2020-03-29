Married country music stars Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood plan to perform live from their home recording studio Wednesday for a CBS concert event.

Garth & Trisha Live! is scheduled to air on the network at 9 p.m. ET.

It will be filmed without a live studio audience and will involve a minimal crew practicing social distancing, CBS said in a press release.

"We're seeing how big things can be when we all do them as one. In addition to the special, we and CBS will donate $1 million to charities to be determined, combating the COVID-19 virus," the couple said in a statement Sunday.