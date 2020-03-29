CBS to air 'Garth & Trisha Live!' concert event Wednesday
UPI News Service, 03/29/2020
Married country music stars Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood plan to perform live from their home recording studio Wednesday for a CBS concert event.
Garth & Trisha Live! is scheduled to air on the network at 9 p.m. ET.
It will be filmed without a live studio audience and will involve a minimal crew practicing social distancing, CBS said in a press release.
"We're seeing how big things can be when we all do them as one. In addition to the special, we and CBS will donate $1 million to charities to be determined, combating the COVID-19 virus," the couple said in a statement Sunday.
