CBS said it plans to broadcast the Daytime Emmy Awards ceremonies in 2021 and 2022.

The 2021 prize presentation honoring excellence in daytime television, including chat programs, game shows, educational series and soap operas, is scheduled to air on June 25.

It also will be available to stream live and on demand via Paramount+.

This will mark the 15th time CBS broadcasts the Daytime Emmy Awards and the first time since 2008 that one network will air both the Daytime and Primetime Emmy awards in the same year.

The Primetime Emmys gala is slated for Sept. 19.

CBS last presented both specials in 2005.

The 2020 virtual Daytime Emmys event aired on CBS in June thanks to videoconferencing technology in keeping with social distancing practices intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The last time CBS aired the Daytime Emmys before that was in 2011. The event was streamed online exclusively in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019.