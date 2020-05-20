CBS announced plans Wednesday to air the 47th annual Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony on June 26.

"As a leader in daytime, we are thrilled to welcome back the Daytime Emmy Awards," said Jack Sussman, the network's executive vice president of specials, music and live events. "Daytime television has been keeping viewers engaged and entertained for many years, so it is with great pride that we look forward to celebrating the best of the genre here on CBS."

Nominations in key categories are to be announced on Thursday's edition of The Talk.

Both the nominations announcement and the prize presentation will be taped using video-conference technology and social-distancing practices enacted to slow the spread of the coronavirus, which has killed about 326,000 people worldwide.

"In these challenging times, daytime has been a primary influence in staying connected with its audience, entertaining them and keeping them informed," said Emmys executive producer and director David McKenzie of Associated Television International. "We are honored to be a part of it. We are also excited for the challenge of introducing a new format that will celebrate the contributions of daytime television."

This is the 14th time the awards ceremony will air on CBS. The last time was in 2011. The event has been streamed online since 2016.