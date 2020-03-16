The movie musical Cats has been presented with the Razzie Award for the Worst Picture of 2019, and five other dishonors.

The critically assailed film tied with Rambo: Last Blood and A Madea Family Funeral with eight nods apiece when Razzie nominations were announced in February.

Saturday's awards ceremony was canceled -- along with most other live entertainment events -- due to concerns over the COVID-19 virus outbreak.

Organizers announced the winners via press release and video on Monday.

Cats also earned the distinctions of Worst Supporting Actor for James Corden, Worst Supporting Actress for Rebel Wilson, Worst Screen Combo for Any Two Half-Feline/Half Human Hairballs, Worst Screenplay and Worst Director for Tom Hooper.

Rambo: Last Blood was named Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel and Worst Reckless Disregard for Human Life and Public Property.

John Travolta was deemed Worst Actor for his performances in The Fanatic and Trading Paint, and Hilary Duff was voted Worst Actress for her work in The Haunting of Sharon Tate.

Previous Razzie winner Eddie Murphy won the Razzie Redeemer Award -- the only positive prize -- for his stellar turn in Dolemite.