Catherine Zeta-Jones to lead cast of Disney+ series 'National Treasure'
UPI News Service, 02/08/2022
Chicago and Prodigal Son actress Catherine Zeta-Jones has signed on to star in the Disney+ series, National Treasure.
Disney said in a press release Monday that the new show centers on young heroine Jess, "a brilliant and resourceful DREAMer with a natural talent for solving puzzles and a proclivity for unraveling good mysteries."
"In search of answers about her own family, Jess embarks on the adventure of a lifetime and recruits a few treasure-hunting friends -- Tasha, Ethan, Oren and Liam -- and an FBI agent to help uncover the truth about her parents and their connection to a long-lost Pan-American treasure."
Co-starring Lisette Alexis, Zuri Reed, Jordan Rodrigues, Antonio Cipriano, Jake Austin Walker and Lyndon Smith, the show is described by Disney as an "expansion" of the National Treasure movie franchise.
