Chicago and Prodigal Son actress Catherine Zeta-Jones has signed on to star in the Disney+ series, National Treasure.

Disney said in a press release Monday that the new show centers on young heroine Jess, "a brilliant and resourceful DREAMer with a natural talent for solving puzzles and a proclivity for unraveling good mysteries."

"In search of answers about her own family, Jess embarks on the adventure of a lifetime and recruits a few treasure-hunting friends -- Tasha, Ethan, Oren and Liam -- and an FBI agent to help uncover the truth about her parents and their connection to a long-lost Pan-American treasure."

Co-starring Lisette Alexis, Zuri Reed, Jordan Rodrigues, Antonio Cipriano, Jake Austin Walker and Lyndon Smith, the show is described by Disney as an "expansion" of the National Treasure movie franchise.

Nicolas Cage and Diane Kruger starred in 2004's National Treasure and National Treasure: Book of Secrets.